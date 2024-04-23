In the latest Italian 2-Year CTZ auction, the yield reached 3.42%, marking a slight increase from the previous indicator of 3.31%. The data was updated on 23 April 2024, reflecting the current state of the auction. The rise in yields could indicate a slightly higher cost of borrowing for the Italian government over the short term. Investors and analysts will be monitoring these developments closely to gauge market sentiment and assess Italy’s borrowing costs amidst ongoing economic challenges in the region. The auction results provide valuable insights into investor confidence and the overall economic outlook for Italy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com