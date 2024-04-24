According to the latest data released on April 24, 2024, Italian business confidence took a minor dip in April compared to the previous month. The previous indicator, which stood at 88.6 in March 2024, has decreased to 87.6 in April 2024. This slight decrease indicates a cautious sentiment among businesses in Italy, possibly reflecting uncertainties in the economic landscape. Despite the decrease, the overall business confidence in Italy remains at a relatively stable level, showcasing resilience in the face of challenges. Analysts will be closely monitoring future data to gauge the impact of global and domestic factors on Italian business sentiment.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com