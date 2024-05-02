The latest data on Italian car registration for May 2024 has shown a significant increase of 7.5% compared to the same month last year. This positive growth comes after a previous indicator decrease of -3.7% recorded in March 2024. The Year-over-Year comparison indicates a notable improvement in the car registration sector in Italy, reflecting potential shifts in consumer demand and economic conditions. The data was updated on 02 May 2024, highlighting the recent upturn in car registrations in the country. As the automotive industry plays a crucial role in the overall economy, this positive trend could have broader implications for Italy’s economic outlook moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com