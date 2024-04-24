Italy witnessed a slight decline in consumer confidence in April 2024, as the indicator dropped from 96.5 in March to 95.2 in April. The updated data, released on 24th April 2024, reflects a cautious sentiment among Italian consumers amidst economic uncertainties. The small decrease in consumer confidence suggests a level of wariness among the population, which could potentially impact domestic consumption and economic growth in the coming months. Economists will closely monitor how this dip in confidence may influence spending patterns and overall economic stability in Italy. Stay tuned for further updates on the evolving economic landscape in Italy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com