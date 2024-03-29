The latest data on the Italian Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of March 2024 shows that the indicator remained unchanged at 0.1%. This follows the previous month’s figure, also at 0.1% in February 2024. The comparison period, which is month-over-month, indicates that there was no significant change in the CPI from February to March.The update on the Italian CPI was released on 29th March 2024, reflecting the stability in consumer prices during the period. While inflation remains low, it suggests that price levels have not seen a significant increase in March compared to the previous month. The steady CPI can have implications for the overall economic landscape in Italy and may influence future monetary policy decisions to support economic growth and stability.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com