Italy’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has shown a positive growth trajectory in the first quarter of 2024, rising to 0.3% from the previous quarter’s 0.2%. This update, reflecting the latest data available as of 30th April 2024, indicates a modest but steady improvement in the country’s economic performance.The Quarter-over-Quarter comparison highlights the progress made in the Italian economy, showcasing a gradual upward trend in GDP. With this development, Italy continues to navigate its economic landscape, adapting to internal and external challenges while striving for sustainable growth in the global market. The positive momentum in the first quarter sets a hopeful tone for Italy’s economic outlook in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com