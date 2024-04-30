Italy’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) experienced a slight decline in the first quarter of 2024, reaching 0.6%. This comes after the previous indicator had been at 0.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The data was updated on April 30, 2024, and the comparison period was year-over-year. Year-on-year comparisons provide insights into the economy’s performance by comparing changes in GDP from the same month a year ago. The recent figures indicate a small decrease, highlighting the need for continued monitoring and analysis of Italy’s economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com