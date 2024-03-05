In a surprising turn of events, Italy’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2023. According to the latest data updated on March 5, 2024, the previous GDP indicator had shown a growth of 0.1%, but the current indicator revealed a significant improvement, reaching 0.2%.The comparison period, quarter-over-quarter, highlighted the remarkable progress Italy made in its economic performance. This positive growth indicates a potential upward trend in Italy’s economy, reflecting favorable conditions and increased economic activity in the country.Investors and analysts are optimistic about the Italian economy’s resilience and potential for further growth in the upcoming quarters based on this latest GDP data. The unexpected boost in GDP signals a promising outlook for Italy’s economic recovery and stability moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com