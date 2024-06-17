Italy’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) has held steady at 0.2% for the month of May 2024, according to the latest data released on June 17, 2024. This stability marks no change from April 2024, where the HICP similarly registered a minor increase of 0.2%.The month-over-month comparison shows that the May indicator remains unchanged, indicating that inflationary pressures have been minimal in recent months. Economists and market analysts will closely monitor the subsequent months to gauge any potential shifts in consumer pricing trends.Maintaining an identical 0.2% rise for two consecutive months underscores a period of consistent, albeit low, inflationary activity within the Italian economy. As stakeholders await future updates, this current trend might offer some level of predictability and stability to both consumers and businesses in the region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com