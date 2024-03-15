The latest data on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for Italy in February 2024 has shown a slight decrease. The previous indicator for February 2024 stood at 0.9%, but the current indicator has dipped to 0.8%. This change reflects a year-over-year comparison, where February 2024 is compared to the same month a year ago.The updated information was released on 15th March 2024, indicating a marginal decline in consumer prices in Italy. The HICP is a key measure of inflation that is closely monitored by economists and policymakers to gauge the cost of living for consumers. While the decrease from 0.9% to 0.8% may seem small, it can have implications for economic trends and monetary policy decisions moving forward. Economists will be observing further HICP data to assess the impact on Italy’s economy and the broader European market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com