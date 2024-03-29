According to the latest data released on 29 March 2024, Italy’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for the month of March registered a 1.2% increase compared to February 2024, where the indicator remained at 0%. The HICP is a key inflation measure that assesses the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for a basket of goods and services.This Month-over-Month comparison indicates a notable uptick in consumer prices, reflecting potential economic shifts and cost pressures within Italy. The updated HICP figure for March 2024 suggests a slight inflationary trend, which can impact consumer purchasing power and overall economic conditions in the country. Investors and policymakers will likely monitor these developments closely to assess the broader implications on Italy’s economy and financial markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com