Italy’s industrial production has faced a setback in March 2024, with a decrease of 3.5% compared to the same period a year ago. This marks a slight deterioration from the previous month of February 2024 when the indicator showed a decline of 3.3%. The data, updated on May 10, 2024, reflects a challenging time for Italy’s industrial sector, with the year-over-year comparison highlighting the ongoing struggles faced by the country’s manufacturing industries. The latest figures suggest a need for strategies to revitalize and strengthen Italy’s industrial production in the face of economic uncertainties and global pressures.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com