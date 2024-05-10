Italian industrial sales showed a decline in February 2024 compared to the same period a year ago. The latest data updated on May 10, 2024, indicates a decrease of -1.70% in industrial sales, following a previous decrease of -3.60% in January 2024. The Year-over-Year comparison reflects a challenging trend in the industrial sector, with February 2024 seeing a decrease in sales compared to February 2023.The decline in Italian industrial sales may raise concerns about the overall economic performance of the country. Analysts will be closely monitoring future data to assess whether this trend will continue or if there will be signs of improvement in the upcoming months. The industrial sector plays a crucial role in Italy’s economy, and any downturn in industrial sales could have broader implications for the nation’s economic stability and growth prospects.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com