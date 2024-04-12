According to the latest data released on 12 April 2024, Italian industrial sales took a hit in January 2024, declining by 0.5%. This marks a decrease from the previous month, where there was a growth of 2.1% in December 2023. The month-over-month comparison indicates a notable shift in the industrial sales trend in Italy.The slowdown in industrial sales could be influenced by various factors such as changes in consumer demand, global economic conditions, and supply chain disruptions. As Italy is known for its strong industrial sector, any fluctuations in industrial sales can have an impact on the overall economy.Investors and policymakers will closely monitor future industrial sales data to assess the resilience of the Italian economy and to make informed decisions regarding investments and economic policies.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com