Italy has witnessed a severe decline in its industrial sales, portraying a troubling economic picture for March 2024. Newly released data as of May 31, 2024, reveals that the industrial sales indicator has reached a dismal -5.10%. This drastic fall follows a previously negative indicator of -1.70% recorded in February 2024, suggesting a dramatic downturn in just one month.This year-over-year comparison underscores a broader context of economic struggle. The -5.10% figure represents the change from March 2023 to March 2024, while the -1.70% relates to February’s year-over-year comparison. Such consistent contraction points to underlying issues in Italy’s industrial sector, potentially exacerbated by broader macroeconomic factors.Experts are now closely monitoring the situation as this downward trend in industrial sales has significant implications for Italy’s overall economic health. Policymakers may need to consider swift and strategic interventions to halt this decline and support the industrial sector’s recovery.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com