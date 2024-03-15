In the latest economic update from Italy, it has been reported that the country’s retail sales took a dip in January 2024. The current indicator shows a decrease of -0.1%, marking a slight downturn from the previous month. In December 2023, the indicator had shown a 0.3% increase, indicating a shift in consumer spending patterns.This data, updated on 15th March 2024, reflects a year-over-year comparison, emphasizing the change for January compared to the same month a year ago. The decline in retail sales could potentially have various implications for the Italian economy, signaling changes in consumer behavior or market conditions. Analysts will be closely monitoring future retail sales data to gauge the ongoing trends in consumer spending in Italy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com