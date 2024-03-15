Italian retail sales in January 2024 remained stable, with the indicator showing no change from the previous month. The data, updated on 15th March 2024, revealed that the current indicator stood at -0.1%, the same as in December 2023. The comparison, which is month-over-month, indicates that there was no significant fluctuation in retail sales during this period. This stability suggests that consumer spending in Italy has held steady despite economic challenges. Analysts will be closely monitoring future data to assess any potential shifts in the retail sector and their impact on the overall economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com