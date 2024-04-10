The latest data on Italian retail sales for February 2024 has shown a slight uptick in performance compared to the previous month. The current indicator stopped at 0.1%, a small improvement from the -0.1% recorded in January 2024. This Month-over-Month comparison reveals a modest recovery in retail sales in Italy.The data, updated on April 10, 2024, indicates that despite challenges faced by the retail sector, there are signs of resilience and gradual improvement. Economists will be closely monitoring future retail sales figures to assess the ongoing economic recovery in Italy. This positive turn in retail sales could indicate growing consumer confidence and spending, which are crucial drivers of economic growth. Investors and analysts will be keeping a watchful eye on these trends to gauge the overall health of the Italian economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com