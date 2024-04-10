Italy experienced a significant boost in retail sales in February 2024, with a notable increase of 2.4% compared to the same month a year ago. This surge surpassed the previous month’s growth rate of 1% in January 2024. The latest data update on April 10, 2024, revealed the positive trend in Italian consumer spending, indicating potential economic recovery and increased consumer confidence in the country.The Year-over-Year comparison showcases a promising upturn in Italy’s retail sector, pointing towards a resilient economy despite previous challenges. With the retail sales reaching 2.4% growth in February, the data suggests a potential strengthening of the Italian market and a positive outlook for the country’s economic landscape. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring further developments to assess the sustainability of this growth trajectory in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com