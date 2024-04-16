Italy’s trade balance with the European Union widened in February 2024, as the country’s deficit increased to -0.85 billion euros from the previous -0.54 billion euros. The data, which was last updated on 16th April 2024, indicates a worsening trade performance for Italy within the EU.The negative change in the trade balance suggests that Italy imported more goods and services from EU countries than it exported during that period. This widening deficit could have implications for Italy’s economy, affecting its currency value, overall trade relations, and potentially leading to increased pressure on the country’s external accounts.Observers will be closely monitoring Italy’s trade balance in the coming months to assess whether this negative trend continues or if there are signs of improvement in the country’s trade performance with its European partners.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com