Italy Business Confidence Falls In June

Italy’s business confidence weakened in June, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.
The business sentiment index fell to 99.3 in June from 100.2 in May. Economists had forecast a reading of 101.3
Confidence across all sectors, namely manufacturing, construction, services and retail trade decreased from June.
The consumer confidence index fell to 109.6 in June from 111.6 a month ago. This was the lowest since July 2017, when it was 107.1.
Assessment of current economic and personal conditions weakened in June. Similarly, outlook for economic and personal finances declined from previous month.
