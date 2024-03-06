Italy’s Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for February 2024 revealed a slight decrease to 50.3 from the previous month’s figure of 51.6. The data, which was updated on 6th March 2024, shows a dip in the construction sector activity, albeit still above the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.The PMI provides insight into the economic health of the construction industry, with a reading above 50 indicating growth and below 50 signaling contraction. The Month-over-Month comparison highlights the recent moderation in construction activity in Italy. Analysts will be monitoring future PMI releases to assess if this trend continues or if there is a rebound in the sector’s performance.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com