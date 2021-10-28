Breaking News
Italy Consumer Confidence Decreases In October

Italy’s consumer confidence decreased in October, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index fell to 118.4 in October from 119.6 in September. Economists had expected a score of 118.5.

The manufacturing confidence index decreased to 114.9 in October from 113.2 in the previous month. Economists had forecast a score of 112.2.

The economic sentiment index declined to 142.2 in October from 143.6 in the prior month.

The business confidence grew to 115.0 in October from 113.7 in the preceding month.

In construction, the sentiment index increased to 159.2 from 155.5 in the prior month.

The indicator for services sector fell to 112.1 from 112.3 in September and that for retail fell to 105.4 from 106.7.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the producer prices rose 13.3 percent yearly in September, following a 11.6 percent increase in August.

On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 1.6 percent, following a 0.5 percent rise in the prior month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

