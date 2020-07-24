Italy Consumer Confidence Falls In July

Italy’s consumer confidence weakened in July, survey results from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence fell to 100.0 in July from 100.7 in June. Economists had forecast a score of 103.8.

The manufacturing confidence index increased to 85.2 in July from 80.2 in June. Economists had forecast a score of 85.5.

The economic sentiment index decreased to 85.7 in July from 87.1 in the prior month.

The business confidence rose to 76.7 in July from 66.2 in the preceding month.

In construction, the sentiment index rose to 129.7 from 124.0.

The indicator for services sector rose to 65.8 from 52.1 in June and that for retail increased to 86.3 from 79.6.

