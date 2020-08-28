Italy Consumer Confidence Improves In August

Italy’s consumer confidence improved in August, survey results from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence rose to 100.8 in August from 100.1 in July. Economists had forecast a score of 100.0.

The manufacturing confidence index increased to 86.1 in August from 85.3 in July. Economists had forecast a score of 88.9.

The economic sentiment index rose to 90.1 in August from 85.9 in the prior month.

The business confidence rose to 80.8 in August from 77.0 in the preceding month.

In construction, the sentiment index rose to 132.6 from 129.7.

The indicator for services sector rose to 74.7 from 66.0 in July and that for retail increased to 94.0 from 86.7.

Separate data from Istat showed that the producer prices declined 4.2 percent yearly in July.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.2 percent in July.

In the domestic market, producer prices rose 0.4 percent month-on-month and declined by 5.4 percent from a year ago in July.

Producer prices in the foreign market fell by 0.2 percent monthly in August and decreased 0.9 percent annually.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com