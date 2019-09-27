Italy Consumer Confidence Rises In September

Italy’s consumer confidence rose in September after easing in the previous month, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence rose to 112.2 in September from 111.9 in August. Economists had expected a reading of 112.3. In July, the confidence index was at 113.4.

The index for households’ assessment of the current situation of the economy remained unchanged at 110.0 in September. The index reflecting their expectation for the coming months climbed to 116.8 from 115.5.

The business confidence index declined to 98.5 in September from 98.8 in the previous month.

Confidence in the manufacturing industry and retail trade decreased in September. Meanwhile, the sentiment in the construction and service sectors improved.

