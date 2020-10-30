Italy’s consumer prices declined at a softer pace in October, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.
The consumer price index fell 0.3 percent year-on-year in October, following a 0.6 percent decline in September. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent fall.
The core inflation excluding prices of energy and unprocessed food rose to 0.3 percent in October from 0.1 percent in the preceding month.
On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in October. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent rise.
The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.6 percent annually in October, following a 0.1 percent decrease in the prior month. Economists had expected a 0.8 percent fall.
On a monthly basis, HICP rose 0.6 percent in October. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent rise.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
- Italy Consumer Prices Decline Slows In October - October 30, 2020
- U.S. Personal Income Climbs More Than Expected In September - October 30, 2020
- Greece Producer Prices, Retail Sales Decline - October 30, 2020