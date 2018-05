Analysts at AmpGFX explained that Individual country preliminary inflation data for May suggest that Eurozone headline and core measures will rebound more than expected. Key Quotes: ” Without the political upheaval in Italy, the data might signal a clearer path to exiting QE and support a sizeable recovery in EUR. “ “Political uncertainty eased somewhat […] The post Italy dampens the prospects for ECB exit of QE – AmpGFX appeared first on Forex Crunch.

