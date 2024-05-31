Italy’s economy continued its growth trajectory for the third consecutive quarter, as confirmed by the latest data from the statistical office, ISTAT, released on Friday.In the first quarter, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 0.3 percent, compared to the previous quarter’s 0.1 percent rise. These figures align with the preliminary estimates published on April 30.According to ISTAT, all key components of domestic demand contributed positively during this period. National final consumption saw a 0.2 percent uptick, and gross fixed investments climbed by 0.5 percent. There was also a notable 0.6 percent increase in exports, while imports dropped by 1.7 percent.From a production perspective, the agriculture sector experienced robust growth of 3.3 percent. Meanwhile, both the secondary and service sectors recorded a 0.3 percent increase.Year-over-year, GDP grew at a consistent rate of 0.7 percent in the first quarter, slightly revised up from the initial estimate of 0.6 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com