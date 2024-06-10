Italy’s industrial production saw an unexpected decline for the second consecutive month in April, according to data released by ISTAT, the national statistical office, on Monday.The industrial output decreased by 1.0% month-on-month in April, following a 0.5% reduction in March. This came as a surprise to economists who had predicted a 0.3% increase in production.Energy goods production fell by 2.1% over the month, while output of intermediate goods decreased by 1.2%. Additionally, the production of capital goods experienced a slight decline of 0.1%, and consumer goods production remained unchanged.Year-over-year, the drop in industrial production eased slightly to 2.9% from a 3.2% decline in March. This yearly decline was mainly influenced by all subsectors, particularly within the energy and consumer goods sectors.However, on an unadjusted annual basis, industrial production saw a resurgence, increasing by 4.7% compared to the same month last year, after experiencing a significant 10.3% plunge in the previous month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com