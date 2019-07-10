Italy Industrial Production Decline Slows In May

Italy’s industrial production declined further in May, but at a slower pace, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production fell 0.7 percent year-on-year in May, following a 1.5 percent decline in April. Economists had expected production to remain unchanged.

Manufacturing output declined 0.9 percent annually in May and mining activity fell 0.8 percent. While, production of electricity, gas, steam and gas supply rose 0.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 0.9 percent in May, after a 0.8 percent decline in the preceding month. Economists had expected a growth of 0.2 percent.

