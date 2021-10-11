Italy Industrial Production Falls In August

Italy’s industrial production declined in August, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Monday.

Industrial production decreased 0.2 percent in August from July, when output gained 1 percent. This was the first fall in three months and smaller than the economists’ forecast of -0.3 percent.

Among components, only capital goods output reported monthly growth in August, which was up 0.8 percent. Energy output dropped 2.1 percent and consumer goods fell 2 percent. Intermediate goods output decreased 1.3 percent.

Year-on-year, industrial output remained unchanged in August after rising 7.2 percent in July.

On an unadjusted basis, annual growth in industrial production came in at 3.1 percent, down from 4 percent in July.

