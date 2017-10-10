Italy Industrial Production Grows For Fourth Month

Italy’s industrial production increased for the fourth straight month in August, data from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.

Industrial output climbed a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent month-on-month in August, faster than the 0.1 percent slight increase seen in July. The growth was forecast to remain stable at 0.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, calendar-adjusted industrial production growth accelerated to 5.7 percent in August from 4.6 percent in the prior month.

During the first eight months of the year, total industrial production advanced 2.9 percent compared with the same period of 2016.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com