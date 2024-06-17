Italy’s consumer price inflation remained consistent in May, aligning with initial projections, according to preliminary data released by ISTAT on Monday.Annual consumer prices increased by 0.8 percent in May, mirroring the rise seen in April, as detailed in the flash data released on May 31.On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up by 0.2 percent in May, building on a 0.1 percent increase in April.Core inflation, which strips out volatile components such as energy and unprocessed food, eased slightly to 2.0 percent from 2.1 percent, as previously estimated.The annual price growth for processed food products slowed to 1.8 percent from 2.5 percent, while the prices for transport-related services rose at a reduced rate of 2.4 percent compared to April’s 2.7 percent. Notably, prices for non-regulated energy products fell by 13.5 percent.Inflation, as measured by the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP), stood at 0.8 percent year-on-year in May, which is a deceleration from April’s 0.9 percent increase. On a monthly basis, the HICP rose by 0.2 percent, with the figures showing no revision from the earlier estimate.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com