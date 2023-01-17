Italy’s consumer price inflation eased slightly as initially estimated in December from a more than thirty-eight year high in November, primarily due to a moderation in energy prices, latest data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 11.6 percent year-over-yearin December, following an 11.8 percent rise in November, which was the strongest inflation rate since March 1984. That was also in line with the flash data published on January 5.

The slight slowdown in December was mainly due to the price developments in energy, which still grew sharply by 64.7 percent, but slower than November’s 67.6 percent surge.

Utility costs alone climbed 54.5 percent annually in December, and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 13.1 percent. Transport charges were 6.2 percent more expensive compared to last year.

Excluding energy and fresh food, core inflation accelerated to 5.8 percent from 5.6 percent, as estimated.

EU harmonized inflation also eased to 12.3 percent in December from 12.6 percent in the previous month. There was no change in figures compared to the initial estimate.

On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent. The consumer price index increased 0.3 percent versus a 0.5 percent rise in November.

In 2022, consumer prices recorded an average annual growth of 8.1 percent versus only a 1.9 percent increase in 2021. This was the largest increase since 1985, mainly due to the trend in the prices of energy goods, the statistical office said.

