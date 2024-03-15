The Italian consumer price inflation remained constant in February, as per the latest data from the country’s official statistics bureau, ISTAT. This release also revealed that retail sales experienced a downturn for two consecutive months in January, contrasting expectations of an uplift from economists.As per the available data, the consumer price index experienced an elevation of 0.8% year on year in February, mirroring the rate of the previous month. This was consistent with the preliminary data released on March 1st.The yearly price growth of unprocessed food products decelerated to 4.4%, down from 7.5%. Core inflation, a metric which excludes the influence of energy and fresh food changes, witnessed a slow down to 2.3%, down from 2.7% registered in the prior month. Both regulated and unregulated energy product prices witnessed a decline of 17.2% and 18.4% respectively.On a monthly review, the consumer prices saw a slight increase of 0.1%, as predicted. Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, reported a figure of 0.8% for February, slipping marginally from 0.9% in January. In the initial data release, the inflation rate was recorded at 0.9%, which remained unchanged on a month-to-month basis.Retail sales in the country experienced a minor decline of 0.1% on a month-to-month basis in January, a slight worsening compared to a 0.2% decrease recorded in December. Contrarily, the sales were projected to experience an uplift of 0.2.The sales value of food products remained static over the course of the month, while the non-food items recorded a dip of 0.1%. From a yearly perspective, the retail sales value growth showed an improvement, elevating to 1.0%, an increase from 0.2% noted in December.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com