Italy Inflation Rises In December

Italy’s consumer price inflation rose at a faster-than-expected rate in December, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.2 percent increase in November. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent rise.

The core inflation excluding energy and unprocessed food was steady at 0.7 percent in December.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent in December.

For the year 2019, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent. The rate halved from the 1.2 percent logged in 2018. Core inflation slowed to 0.5 percent from 0.7 percent.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.5 percent annually in December, following a 0.2 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent gain.

On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 0.2 percent in December.

The average annual HICP inflation halved to 0.6 percent in 2019 from 1.2 percent in 2018.

