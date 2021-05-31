Italy Inflation Rises In May

Italy’s consumer prices increased in May, preliminary estimates from the statistical office Istat showed on Monday.

Consumer prices increased 1.3 percent yearly in May, following a 1.1 percent rise in April. Economists had forecast a rise of 1.0 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in May. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent rise.

The core inflation remained unchanged at 0.3 percent in May.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, grew to 1.3 percent in May from 1.0 percent April. This was in line with economists’ expectation.

The HICP remained unchanged monthly in May. Prices were expected to rise 0.1 percent.

