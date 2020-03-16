Italy Inflation Slows In February

Italy’s consumer price inflation eased more than initially estimated in February, final data from the statistical office Istat showed on Monday.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 0.3 percent from 0.5 percent in January. According to the initial estimate, inflation was 0.4 percent.

The EU measure, the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices increased at a slower pace of 0.2 percent after rising 0.4 percent in the previous month. In the initial estimate, the annual HICP rose 0.3 percent.

Both core inflation, excluding energy and unprocessed food and inflation excluding energy were 0.7 percent in February. According to the initial estimate, core inflation was 0.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 in February. In the initial estimate, the consumer prices remained unchanged.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP declined 0.5 percent in February. According to the initial estimate, the HICP decreased 0.4 percent.

