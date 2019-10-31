Italy Inflation Steady In October

Italy’s consumer price inflation remained stable in October, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 0.3 percent year-on-year in October, the same rate as seen in September. That was in line with economists’ expectation.

The core CPI excluding energy and unprocessed food rose 0.8 percent in October, after a 0.6 percent increase in the previous month.

Prices for miscellaneous goods and services grew 1.7 percent annually in October and those of restaurants and hotels, and education rose by 1.5 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in October.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.2 percent annually in October, the same as in the previous month That was in line with economists’ expectation.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP increased 0.2 percent in October.

