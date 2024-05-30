Italy’s unemployment rate fell for the second consecutive month in April, marking the lowest level in over fifteen years, according to data released by the national statistical office, ISTAT, on Thursday.The unemployment rate decreased to 6.9% in April from 7.1% in March. Economists had anticipated a rate of 7.2%.In April of the previous year, the unemployment rate stood at 7.9%.This latest figure represents the lowest jobless rate since December 2008, when it was also 6.9%.Additionally, the employment rate inched up to 62.3% in April from 62.1% in March.Meanwhile, the youth unemployment rate remained steady at 20.2% in April, unchanged from March.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com