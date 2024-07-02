Italy’s unemployment rate remained steady in May, holding at its lowest point in over fifteen years, according to data released Tuesday by the national statistical office, ISTAT.In May, the jobless rate was recorded at 6.8 percent, unchanged from April, maintaining its lowest level since September 2008. This was contrary to economists’ expectations, who had anticipated a rise to 6.9 percent.For comparison, the unemployment rate stood at 7.8 percent in the same month last year.Meanwhile, the employment rate experienced a slight decline, decreasing to 62.2 percent in May from 62.3 percent in April.The youth unemployment rate inched up to 20.5 percent in May from 20.4 percent in April.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com