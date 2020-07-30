Italy Jobless Rate Rises For Second Month

Italy’s jobless rate increased for the second straight month in June, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate rose to 8.8 percent in June from 8.3 percent in May. Economists had expected the rate to rise to 8.6 percent.

The employment rate fell marginally to 57.5 percent in June from 57.6 percent in the previous month.

The number of employed decreased by 46,000 persons from the previous month.

The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, rose to 27.6 percent in June from 25.6 percent in the prior month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com