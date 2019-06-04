Italy Jobless Rate Steady In April

Italy’s unemployment rate held stable in April, figures from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate rose 10.2 percent in April, same as seen in March. The expected rate was 10.3 percent.

In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 10.9 percent.

The number of unemployed persons rose to 2.652 million in April from 2.647 million in the preceding month.

The youth rate of unemployment grew to 31.4 percent in April.

The employment rate remained at 58.8 percent in April, same as in the previous month.

