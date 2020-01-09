Italy Jobless Rate Steady In November

Italy’s jobless rate remained stable in November, data from the statistical office ISTAT reported on Thursday.

The jobless rate was 9.7 percent in November, the same as in October. In September, the unemployment rate was 9.9 percent.

The number of unemployed grew by 12,000 persons from the previous month.

The employment rate rose slightly to 59.4 percent in November from 59.3 percent in the previous month.

The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 to 24, increased to 28.6 percent in November from 28.2 percent in the preceding month.

