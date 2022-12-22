Italy’s producer price inflation accelerated in November, largely due to a surge in energy prices, figures from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

The producer price index climbed 29.4 percent year-over-year in November, faster than the 27.7 percent rise in October.

The upward trend in inflation was mainly driven by increases in gas supply prices on the domestic market, the statistical office said.

Overall energy prices jumped 71.4 percent annually in November, and the increase in prices of consumer goods was 11.1 percent.

Domestic market producer prices grew 35.7 percent in November compared to last year and those in the foreign market rose 10.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rebounded 2.6 percent, following a 3.5 percent fall in October.

Separate official data showed that the annual growth in industrial turnover eased to 12.5 percent in October from 18.0 percent in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, industrial sales dropped 0.8 percent in October versus a 1.2 percent fall in September.

The monthly negative trend is widespread in almost all sectors, with the exception of capital goods, the agency said.

