Italy Producer Prices, Consumer Confidence Falls

Italy’s consumer confidence weakened in November and producer prices continued to decline in October, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence decreased to 98.1 in November from 101.7 in October. Economists had expected a score of 99.0.

The economic confidence index fell to 82.8 in November from 92.2 in the previous month.

The business confidence index declined to 90.2 in November from 94.7 in the prior month. Economists had forecast a score of 93.5.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the producer price index declined 2.5 percent year-on-year in October, following a 3.1 percent fall in September.

On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 0.6 percent in October, following a 0.1 percent rise in the preceding month.

In the domestic market, producer prices rose 0.9 percent month-on-month in October and declined 2.9 percent from a year ago.

Producer prices in the foreign market remained unchanged monthly in October and decreased 0.2 percent annually.

