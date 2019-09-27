Italy Producer Prices Fall For Second Month

Italy producer prices declined for the second month in a row in August, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.

The producer price index fell 1.4 percent year-on-year in August, following a 0.7 percent decrease in July. In June, prices rose 0.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 0.4 percent in August, following a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month.

On the domestic market, producer prices declined 2.1 percent annually in August and fell 0.5 percent from a month ago.

Producer prices in the foreign market rose 0.2 percent from a year ago and remained unchanged from the previous month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com