Italy’s producer prices saw a continued decline in May, albeit at the slowest rate in over a year, according to data released by the statistical office ISTAT on Thursday.Producer prices registered a yearly decrease of 3.5 percent, following a 5.9 percent drop in April. Notably, this marked the slowest decline since April 2023, when prices had fallen by only 1.5 percent.The significant annual decline in March was primarily driven by a sharp 10.1 percent drop in energy costs. Prices for intermediate goods decreased by 3.9 percent, while costs for consumer goods rose by 1.0 percent.Domestically, prices were down by 4.9 percent, and on the foreign market, they decreased by 0.8 percent.On a month-to-month basis, producer prices increased by 0.3 percent after experiencing a 0.9 percent decline in the previous month. This rise marked the first increase in seven months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com