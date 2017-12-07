Italy Q3 Jobless Rate Remains Stable As Expected

Italy’s unemployment rate held steady in the three months ended September, in line with expectations, data from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 11.2 percent in the third quarter, the same rate as in the second quarter.

At the same time, the employment rate rose to 58.1 percent from 57.9 percent in the preceding quarter.

